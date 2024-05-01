International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 1,741 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 5,120.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 8.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 14.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in SkyWest by 2,109.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKYW. StockNews.com raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.95.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

