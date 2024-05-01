International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in FOX by 47.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in FOX by 30.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 143,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 12.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $2,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

