International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,306,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,573,000 after acquiring an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 180,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 176,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $35.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

