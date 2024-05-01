International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,912 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIGS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $4,306,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,003 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,694,000 after buying an additional 1,470,706 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,896.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,896.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,334 shares of company stock valued at $285,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

FIGS stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $867.39 million, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.49. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $8.84.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

