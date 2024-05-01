International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,939 Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,143,000 after buying an additional 5,819,837 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 596.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $3,534,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

JOBY opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $34,714.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,755.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 202,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $1,024,545.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,994,725 shares in the company, valued at $304,173,255.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $34,714.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,755.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,382. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

