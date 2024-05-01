International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,353 First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in First American Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in First American Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

