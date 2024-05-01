International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,840 CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Get CureVac alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CureVac by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 2,407.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 157.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,259 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac Price Performance

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. CureVac has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVAC. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CureVac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Get Our Latest Report on CVAC

About CureVac

(Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.