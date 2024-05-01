International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,580 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

