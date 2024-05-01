International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,763 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 268.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in First Horizon by 57.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Horizon by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHN. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

