International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 5,584.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 11.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.29.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTDR

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.