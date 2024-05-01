International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 3,585.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 27.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $216,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.04 and a 1-year high of $144.11.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSIS

About OSI Systems

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.