International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 449.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 482.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129,166 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $43,768,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 169.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after buying an additional 6,482,109 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $8,929,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 18.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

