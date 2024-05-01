International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 1,148.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 338,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

