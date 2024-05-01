International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $66,000 Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 467.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,454,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after buying an additional 442,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,607,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,726,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 35,595 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 64.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on REYN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

