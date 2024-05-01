International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $69,000 Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 32.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $2,464,841. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

