International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $70,000 Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 4,996.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,809,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,709,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,107,000 after purchasing an additional 811,459 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 78.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 954,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,359,000 after buying an additional 419,638 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 1,263,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,765,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,863,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

