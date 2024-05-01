International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $81,000 Stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 742.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 47.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 43,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 496,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 53,828 shares during the period.

PML stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

