International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $83,000 Stock Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 228.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,626 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 389,610 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 232,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 56,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 97.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 223,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 110,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.17. Cronos Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

