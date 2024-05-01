International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 173.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 108.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Teradata Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Further Reading

