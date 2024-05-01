International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 1,867.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,158,000 after acquiring an additional 588,749 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 156.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 801,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 489,264 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 913.6% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 306,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 276,071 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,294,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 126,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.40. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIRT

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.