International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $62,000 in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 200.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 811,101 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 618,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after buying an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 519,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after buying an additional 80,272 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 348,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after buying an additional 45,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 320,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 63,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $41.92.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

