International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $92,000 in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 58,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBJ opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.55. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

