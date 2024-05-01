International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEM. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,488,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,011,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 126,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 191,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $927.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.79.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

