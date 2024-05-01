International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $60.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

