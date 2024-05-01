International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of ProShares Online Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ONLN opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 million, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.68. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Profile

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

