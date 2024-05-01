International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Finance LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 580,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,636 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the third quarter worth $184,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 30.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 66.5% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJB opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

