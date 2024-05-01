International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,740 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 3,480.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,698,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,981 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,316,000 after purchasing an additional 217,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,735,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 11.7% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 76,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 2,504.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 691,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 665,272 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDGR. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of SDGR opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.57. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schrödinger

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.