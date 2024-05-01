International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,845 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 1,538.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,200,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 623,705 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,140,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after acquiring an additional 877,172 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,680 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 121,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,516,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Down 4.5 %

OI stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

