International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,213 iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,592,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,729,000.

NYSEARCA THD opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60.

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

