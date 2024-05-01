International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 1,558.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after buying an additional 1,155,919 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,667,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after acquiring an additional 606,989 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 410.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 679,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 546,664 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 506,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208,067 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 189,161 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Price Performance

TGI opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $104,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triumph Group Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

