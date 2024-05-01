International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GATO. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,205,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after buying an additional 81,076 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,202,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 23,996 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GATO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Gatos Silver Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of GATO opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $661.37 million, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 2.21.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12.

Gatos Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.