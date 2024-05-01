International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $81,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 466.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $206,127.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,770,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $206,127.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,770,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,302 shares of company stock worth $8,005,602. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

