International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $88,000 Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 616.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 32,803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 156,219 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $986.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

