Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Short Interest Update

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,967 shares of company stock worth $87,848,586 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $370.62 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The company has a market capitalization of $131.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

