Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,598 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.29% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PYZ opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $93.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2109 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

