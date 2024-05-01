Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.72% of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

PBS opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.38.

About Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

