Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 40,004 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,511 put options.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Loan ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 68,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.