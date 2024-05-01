IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IperionX Stock Performance

IPX opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. IperionX has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

