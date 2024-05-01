IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
IperionX Stock Performance
IPX opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. IperionX has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62.
IperionX Company Profile
