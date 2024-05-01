iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,010,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 143,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 42,629 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 65,328 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

DMXF stock opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

