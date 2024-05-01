Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 209,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Iteris in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iteris
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iteris during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Iteris by 9.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 44,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.
Iteris Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 0.67. Iteris has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Iteris had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iteris
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.