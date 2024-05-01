Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Update

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITRI. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Itron from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,827.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 32.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Itron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. Itron has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $97.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.79.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

