Jefferies Financial Group Increases General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $185.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GE. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $161.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.17. The company has a market cap of $177.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $166.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

