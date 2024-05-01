JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $191.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.56. The company has a market cap of $550.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

