Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kemper were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,140,000 after buying an additional 852,100 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 934,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,277,000 after purchasing an additional 158,188 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,125,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,584 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 147,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 117,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 302,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 105,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.91. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $64.69.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

