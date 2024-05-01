Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Roger Frederick Johnson Sells 31,227 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.3% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $767,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 566,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 80,876 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 122,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

