KeyCorp Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $73.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

OLN stock opened at $52.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. Olin has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Olin will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,196,000 after purchasing an additional 203,260 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Olin by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Olin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,167,000 after purchasing an additional 126,587 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,974,000 after purchasing an additional 397,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Olin by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,649,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

