Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys 26,796 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,521.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $728,543,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,671,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,467,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,875 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,384,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,037,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,495 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $864.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $860.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $272.40 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.55.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

