Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 77,856 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,376,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

