Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 130,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 281,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at $23,572,084.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOS. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on KOS

About Kosmos Energy

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.