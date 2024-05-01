Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.39% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 57,418 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 47,903 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 613,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,842,000 after acquiring an additional 111,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 153,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,383 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $60.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.